Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

ARQT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $900.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,426 shares of company stock worth $493,166 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.