Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to post $30.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.65 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $126.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $131.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.56 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,074. The firm has a market cap of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

