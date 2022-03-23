Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to announce $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.07 million to $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $705.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

