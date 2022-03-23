Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 664.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $65.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.30 million, with estimates ranging from $138.97 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,195,000.

ASND traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. 231,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,485. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

