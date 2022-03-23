Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $3.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.41. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

