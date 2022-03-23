Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.70. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 605,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

