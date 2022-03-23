Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.21 Million

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to report sales of $112.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.53 million to $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $626.65 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

