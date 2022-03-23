Brokerages Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $270.00

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Ferrexpo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

