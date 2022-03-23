Brokers Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

