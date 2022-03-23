Brokers Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

TSE ATD opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.42. The company has a market cap of C$55.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.