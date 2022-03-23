Brokers Set Expectations for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talaris Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.63 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

