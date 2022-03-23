Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Ben Thorpe Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($29.09), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,563.98).

BRK opened at GBX 2,225 ($29.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £360.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,368.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,518.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

