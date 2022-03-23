Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.07). Approximately 167,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 368,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.75 ($2.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

