Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

