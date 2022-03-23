Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Critical Review

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.83%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.43 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -56.58 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Solid Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

