Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 3.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.65. 2,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,060,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,838 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

