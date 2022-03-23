Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.43.

NYSE CPT opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

