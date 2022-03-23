Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

