Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.
HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.