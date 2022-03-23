Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.