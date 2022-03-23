Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.