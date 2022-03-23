Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.59 and last traded at C$26.59. 4,509 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.69.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

