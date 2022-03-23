Capital One Financial Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Overweight”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

