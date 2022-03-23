Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.26 million to $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLP. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

