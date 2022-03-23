Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,309. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.
In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.
About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.