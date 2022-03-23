Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,309. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 129,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 182,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

