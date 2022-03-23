Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.