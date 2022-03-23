Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,562. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.