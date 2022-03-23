Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CLSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Celsion has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

