Celyad Oncology (CYAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

