Celyad Oncology (CYAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celyad Oncology stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.