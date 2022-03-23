CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CenterPoint Energy traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 65726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

