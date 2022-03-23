Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,379,446 shares.The stock last traded at $93.63 and had previously closed at $93.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Cerner alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.