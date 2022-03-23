Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

KDNY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 302,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

