ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

