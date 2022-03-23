Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

CTAS stock traded up $9.06 on Wednesday, reaching $402.06. 11,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,291. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

