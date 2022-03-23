Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.54-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $393.00. 684,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.94. Cintas has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

