Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,222 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

VET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 2,595,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

