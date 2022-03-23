Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

