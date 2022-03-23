Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

