ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.72

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

