ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.72

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
