Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,590 shares of company stock worth $47,568,313 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

