Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Shares Up 0.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,606,000.

