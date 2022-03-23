Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

CMCO stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

