Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.