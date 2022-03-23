Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 50,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,775,043. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

