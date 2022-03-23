Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 500,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

