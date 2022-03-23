Comparing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Banner 0 1 0 1 3.00

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Banner has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Banner.

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.94 $59.02 million $3.68 10.06 Banner $616.92 million 3.35 $201.05 million $5.77 10.47

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.81% 1.26% Banner 32.62% 12.42% 1.26%

Summary

Banner beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.