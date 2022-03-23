Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. 1,546,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,185. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

