Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $447.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average of $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

