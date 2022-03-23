Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

VOT stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.75. 140,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

