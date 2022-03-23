Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,891 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.83. 70,454,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,684,383. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.