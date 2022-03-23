Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,162.64

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,162.64 and traded as low as C$2,108.69. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,155.61, with a volume of 22,086 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,507.14.

The company has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2,113.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,163.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

