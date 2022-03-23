Contrasting 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) & The Competition

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million $90,000.00 3,030.90 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors $142.32 million $39.73 million 146.17

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 119 449 275 17 2.22

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.29%. Given 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 23.41% 8.91% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin peers beat 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

